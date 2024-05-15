First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.21.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

