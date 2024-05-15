Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 1,540.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Precigen Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Precigen stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 415,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,706. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Get Precigen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.