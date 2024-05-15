BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,425.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

BioCardia Trading Down 0.3 %

BCDA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 49,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,474. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.47. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

