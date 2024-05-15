BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,425.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
BioCardia Trading Down 0.3 %
BCDA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 49,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,474. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.47. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
