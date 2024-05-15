Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Issues Earnings Results

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. Surf Air Mobility updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

SRFM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 306,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,174. Surf Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRFM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

