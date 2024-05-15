Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 3,257.30%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 195,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMIC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.85 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Further Reading

