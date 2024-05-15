Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.21.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.30 and a 200-day moving average of $267.43. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 1-year low of $182.59 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

