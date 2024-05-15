SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SoundThinking stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 26,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,347. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundThinking by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

