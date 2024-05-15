Vecima Networks Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 7.0 %

VCM stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.65. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.65 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 1.5397816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

