Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $551.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,934. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $533.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.40. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

