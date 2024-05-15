Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 417 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $27,524,597 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $1,015.19. 159,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,268. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,085.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,025.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

