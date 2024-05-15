Hikari Tsushin Inc. Buys New Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,615. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

