Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 582 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE NOW traded up $29.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $750.63. 662,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,734. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $461.77 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $747.34 and a 200 day moving average of $723.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.