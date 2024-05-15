Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Short Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 47,719 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

