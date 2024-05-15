GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ GENK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 87,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,241. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

