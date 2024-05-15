AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RCEL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 94,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.88. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

