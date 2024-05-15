HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BOLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 33.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 2,551,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 878.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.