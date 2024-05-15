Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

