crvUSD (CRVUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.42 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.57 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99655987 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $26,864,658.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.