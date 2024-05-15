Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.91% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 65,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.