Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. 977,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

