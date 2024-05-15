VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter.

VOXX stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 106,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

