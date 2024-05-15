Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,933.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Shares of ABSI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 261,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,307. Absci has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $547.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

