Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 74,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,517. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

