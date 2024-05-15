Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,259,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 587,429 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 114,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

