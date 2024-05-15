Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 118,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,814. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

