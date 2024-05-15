Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. 4,837,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,965. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.