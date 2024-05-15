Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 2,505,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,383,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

