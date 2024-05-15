Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 680,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

