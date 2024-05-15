Southwest Airlines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

