SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SFL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,032. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFL

About SFL

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.