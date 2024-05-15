Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

NPI traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.76. 531,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,058. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.80.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.79.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

