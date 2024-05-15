Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.30. 200,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.21. The firm has a market cap of C$883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.33.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.4946746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
