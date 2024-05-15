Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.30. 200,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.21. The firm has a market cap of C$883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of C$254.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.4946746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.46.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Further Reading

