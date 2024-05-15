Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 61,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.