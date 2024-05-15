Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

