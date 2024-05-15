Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 157 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.63. 26,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

