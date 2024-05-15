Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TRV stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $215.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

