Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE F traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 7,619,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,903,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.