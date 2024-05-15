Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 44.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. 640,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.