Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.47. 7,691,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

