Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 53.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 183,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,078. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2842 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Prudential Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.