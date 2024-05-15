Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,757 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,724. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

