Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $16,077,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $20,620,925. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.43. 185,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $297.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

