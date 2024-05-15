Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,359 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,908. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

