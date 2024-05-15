Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 993,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $351,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $958,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,103 shares of company stock valued at $519,622,135. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $475.26. 4,700,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,783,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.52 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

