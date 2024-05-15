Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VEA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 4,774,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,248,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.