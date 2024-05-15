Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,733 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $17.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,591. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $741.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

