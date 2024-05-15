Hikari Tsushin Inc. Sells 19,712 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,712 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 656,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.