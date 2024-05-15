Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 656,237 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

