1,434 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 54.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,740. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $366.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

