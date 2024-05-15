AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 21,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,819 shares of company stock worth $17,071,950. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ APP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. 1,982,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,417. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

